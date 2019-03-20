Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE SHOOTING Thousands likely for first Friday prayer since mosque attack CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — An imam says he’s expecting thousands of people at an emotional Friday prayer service a week after an…

Thousands likely for first Friday prayer since mosque attack

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — An imam says he’s expecting thousands of people at an emotional Friday prayer service a week after an attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Two more funerals were being held Thursday for the 50 people killed last Friday.

Iman Gamal Fouda says he’s been discussing plans for the prayer with city officials and lawmakers and expects it will take place in a park across from Al Noor mosque, where at least 42 were killed.

Fouda expects 3,000 to 4,000 people, including many from abroad. He said members of the Linwood mosque, where the gunman killed seven people, also would attend the joint prayer.

He says mosque workers have been feverishly working to repair the destruction from the attack. They will bury the blood-soaked carpet.

Europe, Canada to do own reviews of Boeing flight system

The decision by Europe and Canada to break with U.S. air-safety regulators is likely to delay the resumption of flights by the Boeing 737 Max after two deadly crashes.

The Europeans and Canadians vow to conduct their own reviews of Boeing’s changes to a key flight-control system, not to simply take the Federal Aviation Administration’s word that the alterations are safe. Those reviews could scramble an ambitious schedule set by Boeing and undercut the FAA’s reputation around the world.

Boeing hopes by Monday to finish its update to software that can automatically point the nose of the plane sharply downward in some circumstances to avoid an aerodynamic stall. That’s according to two people briefed on FAA presentations to congressional committees.

The Latest: Trump steps up attacks on late Sen. John McCain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on the late Sen. John McCain, saying that he gave the longtime lawmaker “the kind of funeral he wanted” and “I didn’t get a thank you.”

Trump went on a lengthy diatribe against the Vietnam war hero, Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate on Wednesday. At an event in Ohio, Trump repeated his complaint that McCain voted against his legislation to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law and argued that McCain was not supportive of military veterans.

Trump said “I’ve never liked him much,” adding that he “probably never will.”

McCain died last year of brain cancer. Trump has spent days attacking him on Twitter and in his public comments.

The Latest: UK’s May has ‘personal regret’ over Brexit bumps

BERLIN (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she has “great personal regret” that the U.K. won’t leave European Union with a deal next week and it’s time for her country’s lawmakers to decide what they want to do about Brexit.

In an address to the nation late Wednesday, May outlined three choices she said remain for Parliament: approving her deal with the EU, going forward with a no-deal Brexit on March 29 or not leaving the EU.

May asked the EU on Wednesday to postpone the U.K.’s departure until June 30. She says she will not allow a much longer delay while she is leading the British government.

The leaders of the remaining member countries could consider her request at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

European Commission President Donald Tusk, the summit’s host, said Wednesday a short extension is possible on the condition that Parliament approves the Brexit deal it has rejected twice.

Trump: Mueller report ‘ridiculous’ but should be released

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “ridiculous” that special counsel Robert Mueller is writing a report to summarize his findings — but says he’s looking forward to seeing what it says.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House it will be up to the attorney general to decide what to do with the report, which Mueller is expected to share with the Justice Department.

Trump is urging the department to release it to the public, saying: “Let it come out, let people see it,” adding: “Let’s see whether or not it’s legit.”

Trump is casting doubt on its findings, calling Mueller “conflicted” and questioning why he has the authority to write it in the first place.

Trump says: “I think it’s ridiculous, but I want to see the report.”

Split ideology: Beto O’Rourke is in liberal, centrist lanes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — In a primary that’s defined by progressive energy, presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is trying to avoid definition.

He left a distinctly moderate record behind in Congress, and early in his campaign has vowed to work with Republicans and woo voters who backed Donald Trump in 2016.

But he’s also hit progressive talking points on everything from white privilege to marijuana legalization.

That could leave Democrats with the impression that O’Rourke is a candidate with a split political personality.

The architects of his campaign insist he’s not interested in adhering to a particular ideology. Backers say he should toggle between liberal and moderate positions depending on the topic.

The Latest: Minnesota to help Nebraska flood fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an emergency executive order to provide aerial assistance to flood-stricken Nebraska.

The order came after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts requested Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter support.

Minnesota sent one CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 10 personnel to support flood response operations in Nebraska on Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen says in a statement that the emergency executive order will remain in effect until the emergency flood conditions in Nebraska ease.

Snowmelt and rainfall have led to massive flooding this month in the Midwest, especially in Nebraska, southwestern Iowa and northwestern Missouri.

The Latest: Mother refused to aid daughter during attack

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The mother of a slain and dismembered 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl testified in a packed courtroom that she told her daughter she had no interest in helping her as she was being attacked.

When her daughter Grace looked at her for help as Jacob Sullivan punched her in the face, Sara Packer said she told her, “I can’t help you anymore. This is your life now.”

Sara Packer testified Wednesday at the sentencing hearing for Sullivan, her boyfriend, who pleaded guilty in the 2016 rape, murder and dismemberment of Grace Packer.

A jury outside Philadelphia must decide whether he gets the death sentence or life without parole.

Sara Packer agreed to plead guilty in connection with her adoptive daughter’s murder in exchange for a life sentence.

In a monotone, she testified that Grace had become what she called a “non-entity” and that she took part in the plot to kill her.

Schedule glitches lead judge to deny deportation request

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Scheduling glitches led an immigration judge to deny a Trump administration request to order four migrants deported because they failed to appear for initial hearings in the U.S. while being forced to wait in Mexico.

The refusal Wednesday by Judge Scott Simpson was a setback for the administration’s highly touted initiative to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts.

One migrant in the San Diego court had a notice to appear at the end of March but later learned that he was supposed to show up Wednesday. He said he barely made it.

The judge asked the administration to file a brief by April 10 that explains how it can assure migrants are properly notified of court appointments.

After mosque attacks, NZealand quickly bans assault weapons

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced an immediate ban Thursday on semi-automatic and automatic weapons like the ones used in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 worshippers. The man charged in the attack had purchased his weapons legally using a standard firearms license and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines “done easily through a simple online purchase,” she said. “Every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned,” she said. Ardern’s announcement comes less than a week after the killings, as more of the dead were being buried.

