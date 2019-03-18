Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MOZAMBIQUE-CYCLONE Mozambique’s president says cyclone death toll may be 1,000 JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi says that more than 1,000 may have by killed by Cyclone Idai. Speaking to state Radio Mozambique, Nyusi…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi says that more than 1,000 may have by killed by Cyclone Idai.

Speaking to state Radio Mozambique, Nyusi said Monday that although the official death count is currently 84, he believes the toll will be more than 1,000.

Nyusi spoke after flying over the port city of Beira and viewing the flooding and devastation. He said he saw bodies floating in the flooded areas.

The Red Cross said that 90 percent of Beira, a city of 500,000, had been damaged or destroyed.

Beira has been severely battered by the cyclone which cut off electricity, forced the airport to shut down and cut off road access to the rest of the country. Cyclone Idai first hit Beira last week and then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Nebraska to survey damage from flooding in the Midwest.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that President Donald Trump requested Pence go Tuesday to the Midwest to see the damage.

Sanders says Pence will be joined by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The tweet did not say where in Nebraska Pence would go.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The man charged with killing the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family wrote pro-Donald Trump slogans on his hand and flashed them to journalists before a court hearing Monday.

Anthony Comello was arrested Saturday in New Jersey in the death of Francesco Cali last week in front of his Staten Island home.

While waiting for a hearing to begin in Toms River, New Jersey, in which he agreed to be extradited to New York, Comello held up his left hand.

On it were scrawled pro-Trump slogans including “MAGA Forever,” an abbreviation of Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

It also read “United We Stand MAGA.”

Comello’s lawyer, Brian Neary, would not discuss the writing on his client’s hand, nor would he say whether Comello maintains his innocence.

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down after claims that he promised acting roles in exchange for sex.

As Warner Bros. chairman and chief executive officer at one of Hollywood’s most powerful and prestigious studios, Tsujihara is one of the highest ranking executives to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations. Warner media chief executive John Stankey announced Tsujihara’s exit Monday, saying it was in the studio’s “best interest.”

Earlier this month, WarnerMedia launched an investigation following a Hollywood Reporter story that detailed text messages between Tsujihara and British actress Charlotte Kirk going back to 2013. The messages suggest a quid pro quo sexual relationship between the aspiring actress and the studio head.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry has condemned the Utrecht tram shooting that killed at least three people.

In a written statement Monday, the ministry said it “strongly” condemned the attack, “regardless of the identity of the perpetrator and the motivation behind it.”

Police in Utrecht released the picture of a 37-year-old man, identified as Turkey-born Gokmen Tanis, who they said was linked to the incident. A suspect is now in custody in the Netherlands.

The Turkish ministry said it stood with the Dutch people and the government.

Diplomatic relations were shattered in 2017 after the Netherlands blocked Turkish government officials from holding campaign rallies for a referendum back home that expanded presidential powers. Turkey’s president, in campaign speeches, compared Dutch and German politicians to Nazis and fascists.

The two countries re-appointed ambassadors in September 2018 to “normalize relations.”

The ministry said earlier that Turkish and Dutch officials would meet Tuesday to discuss “bilateral relations” and cooperation.

This item has been corrected to show that Turkey-born man’s last name is Tanis, not Taskin.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lyft officially kicked off the road show for its initial public offering with more than 30 million shares expected to sell for between $62 and $68 per share.

That would raise more than $2 billion for the San Francisco ride-hailing company, which could be valued between $20 billion and $25 billion eventually.

Lyft has been in a race with Uber to be first to offer its stock to the public.

Lyft released financial details for the first time this month, reporting $2.2 billion in revenue but $911 million in losses. Lyft executives warned that the company could struggle to turn a profit.

The company has lost nearly $3 billion since 2012, but has brought in more than $5 billion in venture capital.

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A prosecutor says he’ll seek the death penalty against a man charged in the slayings of two Alabama teenagers nearly 20 years ago.

District Attorney Kirke Adams says 45-year-old Coley McCraney can be prosecuted for capital murder in the killings of 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley.

Adams told a news conference Monday that one of the multiple capital counts against the man includes a charge that one of the victims was sexually assaulted during her slaying in 1999.

Authorities say they used DNA matching to confirm that evidence from the killings was tied to McCraney.

The prosecutor says he decided years ago to pursue the slayings as a death-penalty case.

McCraney was arrested Saturday. A defense lawyer says the man is cooperating with authorities.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new poll finds that most voters in the state say it was bad for New York when Amazon’s dropped plans to put one of its second headquarters in Queens.

The Siena College poll released Monday found that 67 percent of registered voters surveyed said the internet retailer’s decision last month was detrimental to New York. Sixty-one percent support the state and city again offering Amazon up to $3 billion in incentives to create 25,000 jobs if Amazon reconsiders.

The company scrapped plans to redevelop a Long Island City neighborhood for one of its second HQs after the deal met mounting opposition from local elected officials who mostly objected to the incentives package.

The poll of 700 registered voters was conducted March 10-14. It has margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania pediatrician has been sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for sexually assaulting 31 children, most of them patients.

Dr. Johnnie Barto of Johnstown was sentenced Monday on dozens of counts, including aggravated indecent assault and child endangerment. Prosecutors say the 71-year-old spent decades abusing children in the exam room at his pediatric practice and at local hospitals.

Nineteen people gave victim impact statements both in person and through a prosecutor ahead of the sentencing. They described how he destroyed their lives, caused them to feel hopelessness and made them fear doctors.

His wife, Linda Barto, was among them. She says he “spent his whole sinister life lying and sneaking around so he could carry on his abuse uninterrupted.”

The attorney general’s office had asked for 31 to 62 years in prison.

A Nebraska city walled off by massive flooding is getting a big lift from private pilots who are offering free flights to shuttle stranded residents to and from their hometown.

Authorities say flooding from the Platte River and other waterways is so bad that just one highway lane into Fremont remains uncovered, and access to that road is severely restricted.

Airport officials estimate that more than 500 people have caught flights on small aircraft flown by volunteers. Many were stranded outside of town during the flood and weren’t able to get back to their homes, while others needed a ride out of town for medical appointments or to reunite with family.

One grateful passenger calls them “angels of the sky.”

