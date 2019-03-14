Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE SHOOTING-THE LATEST The Latest: 2nd mosque shooting reported in New Zealand CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch.…

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2nd mosque shooting reported in New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch.

No details were immediately available.

Earlier Friday afternoon, police had urged people to stay indoors as authorities responded to a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque.

A neighbor described mass casualties inside the mosque and said he saw the gunman flee.

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Senate votes to block Trump border declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dozen defecting Republicans have joined Senate Democrats to block the national emergency that President Donald Trump declared so he could build his border wall with Mexico.

The rejection caps a week of confrontation with the White House as both parties in Congress strain to exert their power in new ways.

The 59-41 tally, following the Senate’s vote a day earlier to end U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen, promises to force Trump into the first vetoes of his presidency. Trump had warned against both actions. Moments after Thursday’s vote, the president tweeted a single word of warning: “VETO!”

__

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: UK lawmakers vote strongly to delay Brexit

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have voted to delay Brexit, just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.

The House of Commons voted 413-202 Thursday in favor of seeking to postpone the U.K.’s departure for at least three months beyond the scheduled March 29 departure from the EU. The number in favor was raised to 413 after being announced earlier as 412 in the chamber.

The motion commits Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government to seek an extension until June 30 if Parliament approves a U.K.-EU withdrawal deal next week.

British lawmakers have already rejected May’s EU divorce deal twice and if it fails a third time, the government says the U.K. is looking at a much longer delay to Brexit.

Any extension to Brexit has to be approved by all 27 remaining EU countries.

____

ISRAEL-GAZA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Israeli military accuses Hamas of firing rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has concluded that the militant Hamas group of Gaza fired two rockets toward the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.

In a statement early Friday, the army said “we can confirm” that Hamas carried out the rocket attack.

The attack Thursday night was the first time that Tel Aviv has been targeted since a 2014 war. It caused no casualties.

Earlier, Hamas and many smaller Palestinian groups strongly denied responsibility.

Israeli retaliatory airstrikes continued through early Friday while sirens warning of incoming projectiles from Gaza sounded in southern Israel.

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-GUN MAKER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ruling against gun-maker draws mixed reaction

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun control advocates and gun rights supporters have conflicting opinions about a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling that reinstated a lawsuit against gun-maker Remington and how it marketed the rifle used to kill 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The state high court ruled 4-3 Thursday that part of a lawsuit by victims’ families alleging wrongful marketing can proceed, despite a 2005 federal law that shields gun-makers from liability in most cases when their products are used in crimes.

Gun control advocates are touting the ruling as providing a possible roadmap for victims of other mass shootings to circumvent the long-criticized federal law, which has blocked lawsuits over other mass shootings.

Gun rights supporters say the decision is judicial activism and overreach and predict the lawsuit will ultimately fail.

____

ELECTION 2020-SANDERS INSTITUTE

APNewsBreak: Sanders Institute closing down as he campaigns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Sanders Institute, a think tank founded by the Democratic presidential contender’s wife and stepson, is shutting down, at least for now, hoping to quash criticism that the nonprofit has blurred the lines between family, fundraising and campaigning.

Jane Sanders said in an interview that the Vermont-based institute has stopped accepting donations and plans to suspend all operations by the end of May.

The move comes as Bernie Sanders, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination, prepares for a wave of scrutiny into his political network and his family’s role.

As a candidate in 2016, Sanders criticized Hillary Rodham Clinton over her family’s nonprofit, saying the foundation run by Clinton’s husband and daughter amounted to a backdoor for foreign leaders and others seeking to buy access and influence.

ELECTION 2020-BETO O’ROURKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: O’Rourke: US must reckon with systematic racism

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says it is important to confront the truth about how black people have been treated in the U.S.

At a house party in Muscatine, Iowa, on Thursday night, O’Rourke said the United States needs to recognize that systematic racism exists in the country.

Other Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, have spoken of the need for the U.S. government to reckon with and make up for centuries of stolen labor and legal oppression. Some have talked about using tax credits and other subsidies as reparations, which O’Rourke did not mention Thursday.

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Flooding prompts disaster proclamation in Iowa

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed an emergency disaster proclamation that allows state resources to be used in response to flooding in the state.

Reynolds on Thursday also activated the state emergency operations center to coordinate the flood response and help monitor rapidly evolving conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings and a wind advisory for Thursday afternoon and evening in portions of Iowa, and says river flooding will continue through the weekend due to excessive runoff from recent rainfall and snowmelt.

The governor’s action allows people in 21 counties to qualify for grants to cover flood-related expenses.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it has closed all or part of nine state parks due to rising flood waters.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY-THE LATEST

Latest: Georgetown: Only discussed athletic record with URI

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Georgetown University says it commented only on its former tennis coach’s athletic record when asked by another school about Gordon Ernst.

The University of Rhode Island says its athletic director called Georgetown University’s athletic director before hiring Ernst and received a positive recommendation.

Court documents allege Ernst was paid more than $2.7 million and designated at least 12 applicants as recruits, facilitating their admission to Georgetown.

Georgetown spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak said this week that Ernst has not coached there since 2017 after an investigation found he violated university admissions rules.

URI said in a statement Thursday that its athletic director contacted Georgetown in July. URI spokesman Dave Lavalee says the university was not told about the 2017 admission rules violations.

Ernst was hired in Rhode Island in August. He has been placed on administrative leave.

FACEBOOK-EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES

2 top Facebook executives depart the company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook says two of its top executives are leaving the company. Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and Chris Daniels, who heads messaging app WhatsApp, are departing. It isn’t clear what future plans the executives have.

Cox was in charge of Facebook’s apps including its flagship social media site, as well as Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. He joined 13 years ago and helped create Facebook’s News Feed feature.

Facebook will not appoint a direct replacement for Cox. Longtime Facebook executive Will Cathcart will head up WhatsApp.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated that the company is organizing around a “privacy-focused” emphasis on private messaging, which he announced last week.

Founding executives of Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp have also recently left the company.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.