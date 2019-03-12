Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

MARIJUANA-NEW MEXICO New Mexico mulls state-run pot shops, subsidized medical use SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico would become the first U.S. state to set up its own government-operated marijuana stores and subsidize medical…

MARIJUANA-NEW MEXICO

New Mexico mulls state-run pot shops, subsidized medical use

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico would become the first U.S. state to set up its own government-operated marijuana stores and subsidize medical cannabis for the poor under a bill brokered between Republicans and Democrats, as new wave of states weighs legislation that would legalize recreational sales and consumption.

The idea for state-run pot shops comes from a trio of GOP state senators who broke with local Republican Party orthodoxy to embrace legal marijuana. It is a decidedly big-government approach that also would require that marijuana consumers carry receipts of purchase or confront penalties.

Those provisions were sown into Democrat-sponsored legislation that contains currents of social justice including medical cannabis subsidies for poor people with debilitating medical conditions.

Several powerful conservative Democrats still stands in the way of a Senate floor vote on legalization.

BROWNS-BECKHAM TRADE

AP Sources: Browns to acquire star receiver Beckham from NY

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

The Browns are sending a first- and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham, one of the NFL’s top players, said the people who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night. They spoke on condition of anonymity because league rules prohibit teams from announcing trades until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The deal is conditional on both players passing physicals.

With the Browns, Beckham will be reunited with receiver Jarvis Landry, a teammate at LSU. He’ll also give quarterback Baker Mayfield an elite target, and his arrival could vault the Browns, who went 7-8-1 last season after not winning a game in 2017, into legitimate championship contenders.

Rumors of a possible deal have swirled for weeks, with several Browns players teasing a major move by Cleveland general manager John Dorsey on social media. Dorsey pulled it off, bringing a major star to accelerate his attempt to rebuild the Browns into consistent winners. Cleveland hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2002.

The trade is the second major one involving a star wide receiver in four days as the Pittsburgh Steelers recently sent Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders.

While Beckham is immensely talented, there is some baggage as he can be temperamental and difficult. He also comes off an injury-plagued year. Before last season, he became the league’s highest-paid receiver with a five-year, $90 million contract extension.

He played five seasons in New York, making the Pro Bowl in his first three. He was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

RAPE KIT BACKLOG

Cash from NY, feds tests 100K rape kits, leads to 1K arrests

NEW YORK (AP) — Languishing evidence in over 100,000 sexual assault cases around the country has been sent for DNA testing with money from a New York prosecutor and federal authorities, and the effort has spurred over 1,000 arrests and hundreds of convictions so far.

That’s according to a report released Tuesday by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and data provided by the federal Department of Justice.

Still, it’s estimated another 155,000 or more sex assault evidence kits nationwide await testing. And thousands of results have yet to be linked to a suspect.

Vance and the Department of Justice have worked in tandem since 2015 on what’s called the rape kit backlog.

They’ve provided tens of millions of dollars to send years-old kits to labs from dozens of places, ranging from Flint, Michigan, to Las Vegas.

VENEZUELA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Colombia: Maduro relatives seek outage relief

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Like many other Venezuelans, they were sick and tired of the blackout.

Colombian authorities say 10 people close to President Nicolas Maduro tried to enter the country Monday seeking relief from the power outage.

According to officials, the embattled leader’s cousin, Argimiro Maduro, along with his spouse, children and extended relatives complained the heat was unbearable and said they wanted to spend five days in Riohacha until service is restored.

The neighboring Andean nation is recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful president and recently compiled a list of more than 300 people with close ties to Maduro that will not be allowed into Colombia.

Colombia Migration Director Christian Kruger says the relatives were on the no-entry list.

He added that Colombia will not allow Maduro’s relatives to vacation while “avoiding the reality of a people in agony.”

BOEING JET-PILOT REPORTS

Pilots have reported issues in US with new Boeing jet

Airline pilots on at least two flights have reported that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing planes to tilt down suddenly, the same problem suspected of contributing to a deadly crash in Indonesia.

The pilots say that soon after engaging the autopilot on Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, the nose tilted down sharply. In both cases, they recovered quickly after disconnecting the autopilot.

That is the plane at the center of a growing global ban by more than 40 countries following a second fatal crash in Ethiopia in less than five months. In the U.S., however, the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines continued to permit the planes to fly.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, which operate versions of the 737 Max, vouched for the safety of the Max aircraft.

ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Travel hub UAE suspends Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 jets

HEJERE, Ethiopia (AP) — The United Arab Emirates, a key international travel hub, has barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 from its airspace following the crash of a similar jetliner in Ethiopia.

The Emirates’ General Civil Aviation administration made the announcement late Tuesday night.

It cited the similarities between Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines flight and another by Indonesia’s Lion Air last year for its decision.

The budget carrier FlyDubai, owned by the Dubai government, uses the aircraft as a workhorse of its fleet.

FlyDubai said in a statement “is adjusting its schedule to minimise disruption to passengers.”

It flies 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and two MAX 9s.

