Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Latest: US aviation team arrives at Ethiopia crash site

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A team of U.S. aviation experts has arrived at the site where an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner crashed, killing 157 people on a flight to Kenya.

A Federal Aviation Administration statement said the American agency’s people were at the crash site outside Ethiopia’s capital on Monday with representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board.

They are joining an Ethiopian-led investigation that includes authorities from neighboring Kenya and elsewhere.

The new Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner went down six minutes after takeoff from the airport in Addis Ababa in clear weather on Sunday.

The FAA says it plans to soon issue an update to operators of that Boeing model. Boeing will be part of the investigation.

Trump budget previews campaign agenda of reruns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving little indication in his latest budget proposal of any new policy ambitions for the coming two, or six, years.

Trump’s budget plan increases spending on his border wall and the military but is light on fresh ideas heading into his re-election campaign. His budget for the next fiscal year largely focuses on deep spending cuts and pushing more money toward established goals such as his long-promised wall, improving care of veterans and combating opioid abuse.

Trump’s latest budget offers an early window into his upcoming campaign. He may soon face questions about how he will frame his 2020 pitch to voters.

Allies argue that fulfilling many of his 2016 promises — and presenting a contrast with Democrats — will be an effective argument.

The Latest: EU chief says new Brexit deal is ‘best possible’

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it has secured “legally binding changes” from the European Union to overcome a key stumbling block on the Brexit deal.

Cabinet office Minister David Lidington told the House of Commons on Monday night that the two sides agreed on a “joint instrument” clarifying the withdrawal deal.

The measure is intended to reassure Britain it won’t be trapped forever in a mechanism designed to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Concerns over the border measure were the main reason Britain’s Parliament rejected the deal in January. Lawmakers are due to vote on it again Tuesday.

The changes fall short of demands of hardcore U.K. Brexiteers, but may persuade some lawmakers to switch their votes.

Google paid former exec $35 million after harassment claim

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court documents show Google paid former search executive Amit Singhal $35 million in an exit package when the exec was reportedly forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation.

Details of the exit package were revealed as part of a shareholder lawsuit against the company, one that followed a published report of payouts Google made to executives accused of sexual misconduct.

Previously redacted portions of the lawsuit complaint were made available Monday, including quotes from board committee meetings.

One portion of the minutes showed that Singhal received two $15 million payments and a payment of at least $5 million as part of a separation agreement. He left the company in 2016.

Google says that it has made changes recently to take a hard line against sexual misconduct.

Pelosi: Impeaching Trump ‘just not worth it’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting a high bar for impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he is “just not worth it” even as some on her left flank clamor to start proceedings.

Pelosi said in an interview with The Washington Post that “unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

While she has made similar comments before, Pelosi is making clear to her caucus and to voters that Democrats will not move forward quickly with trying to remove Trump from office.

Pelosi’s comments come at a time when Democrats have launched multiple, broad investigations into Trump’s family, finances and White House.

In Dems’ ‘Medicare for All’ battle cry, GOP sees ’20 weapon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Democratic presidential candidates and lawmakers are rallying behind “Medicare for All” proposals to expand government-provided health care. Republicans preparing for next year’s congressional races also like the idea, but for different reasons.

GOP strategists say they’ll use Medicare for All to accuse Democrats of trying to eliminate job-provided coverage and make doctors’ office visits resemble trips to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Some Democrats worry this will hurt congressional candidates in suburban districts, where moderate voters don’t want abrupt health care changes. Those districts were crucial for Democrats as they captured House control last fall.

After Republicans unsuccessfully tried repealing “Obamacare,” Democrats spent the 2018 campaign accusing them of seeking to end coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Now Republicans could play offense on the health care issue.

WWWorries? Inventor of Web laments coming-of-age woes

GENEVA (AP) — The inventor of the World Wide Web knows his revolutionary innovation is coming of age, and doesn’t always like what he sees: state-sponsored hacking, online harassment, hate speech and misinformation among the ills of its “digital adolescence.”

Tim Berners-Lee issued a cri-de-coeur letter and spoke to a few reporters Monday on the eve of the 30-year anniversary of his first paper with an outline of what would become the web — a first step toward transforming countless lives and the global economy.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research plans to host Berners-Lee and other web aficionados on Tuesday.

Berners-Lee said: “We’re celebrating, but we’re also very concerned.”

Late last year, a key threshold was crossed — roughly half the world has gotten online. Today some 2 billion websites exist.

Hal Blaine, drummer who played on thousands of hits, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drummer Hal Blaine, who played on many of the biggest hits in music history, has died.

Blaine’s son-in-law Andy Johnson tells The Associated Press that Blaine died of natural causes Monday at his home in Palm Desert, California. He was 90.

The session drummer was a virtual one-man soundtrack of the 1960s and ’70s who played on songs featuring Frank Sinatra, the Beach Boys and thousands of others. He laid down one of the most memorable opening riffs of all time on the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.”

Few outside the music industry knew his name, but just about anyone with a turntable, radio or TV heard his drumming.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award last year.

Musk’s lawyers say tweet complied with SEC fraud settlement

DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys are telling a federal judge that Tesla CEO Elon Musk should not be found in contempt because he didn’t violate a securities fraud settlement.

The attorneys wrote in documents filed Monday night that a Feb. 19 tweet by Musk merely restated prior disclosures on electric car production volumes. They wrote that the tweet after the markets closed did not disclose material information, nor did it alter the mix of data available to investors.

A U.S. District Court judge in New York ordered Musk to respond by Monday to a motion for contempt filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The agency alleges the tweet was inaccurate and violated a requirement for tweets that could influence Tesla’s stock price to be approved by a company lawyer.

Dogs quit on French musher; New leader in the Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — There’s a new leader in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race after the dogs on musher Nicolas Petit’s team quit on him.

Alaska musher Pete Kaiser passed Petit and was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in Koyuk Monday. Koyuk is 827 miles (1,331 kilometers) into the 1,000 mile (1,600 kilometer) race across Alaska.

Petit held a five-hour advantage after Sunday. He told the Iditarod Insider that he yelled at two dogs who were fighting, and the team wouldn’t move after that.

He said the dogs ate well, and there’s no orthopedic issues. He says of his dogs: “It’s just a head thing.”

Petit’s team quit running at about the same point he gave up the lead in last year’s race, when he lost the trail in a blizzard.

