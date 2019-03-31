Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST The Latest: Ambassador hopes Vietnam suspect can be freed SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Vietnam’s ambassador to Malaysia says he hopes the lone suspect in custody in Kim Jong Nam’s death can…

The Latest: Ambassador hopes Vietnam suspect can be freed

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Vietnam’s ambassador to Malaysia says he hopes the lone suspect in custody in Kim Jong Nam’s death can be freed after she pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

Ambassador Le Quy Qunyh said: “I am not happy with this. I hope that she can be released today. It’s not fair to her. We will keep requesting Malaysia to release her.”

Doan Thi Huong pleaded guilty to a charge of causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum 10 years in jail. She previously was charged with murder, which carries the death penalty.

Huong bowed and greeted her father and Vietnamese officials after the judge left the courtroom. After a brief break, the judge is expected to announce the sentence.

AP-US-OBIT-NIPSEY-HUSSLE

LA Mayor: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday.

Police confirmed three men were shot Sunday and one of them killed outside Marathon Clothing, the store Hussle owns. All three men were taken to hospitals, where one of them was declared dead.

Police didn’t say that 33-year-old Hussle was the person who died. Representatives for the rapper didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking confirmation.

Police said the other two men were in stable condition. The gunman fled, and no arrests have been made.

Garcetti tweeted, “Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle.”

Hussle released successful mixtapes and earned a Grammy nomination for his 2018 major-label debut album.

Fekadu reported from New York.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Democrats wonder if Biden out of step with party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is defending his interactions with women, saying he doesn’t believe he’s ever acted inappropriately.

But a Nevada politician’s assertion that Biden’s kiss on the back of her head in 2014 made her feel uncomfortable has prompted some Democrats to question whether the 76-year-old is too out of step with his own party to run a successful 2020 presidential campaign.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden said it was never his intention to make women feel discomfort. The woman, Lucy Flores, wrote about the encounter for New York Magazine.

Flores tells The Associated Press that she had been mulling coming forward for years. She says the tipping point for her was Biden’s meeting in March with 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams.

NCAA-FINAL FOUR LOOKAHEAD

Michigan State coach Izzo joins Final Four first timers

Tom Izzo drew up the perfect play at the perfect moment, sending Michigan State past mighty Duke for a spot in the Final Four.

The trip is always emotional, but Izzo has done it before. This will be his eighth Final Four and a chance for a second national championship.

The other three Final Four coaches all will be the new kids at the dance.

Chris Beard’s nomadic journey struck a vein of gold in his 12th coaching stop at Texas Tech. Its opponent next Saturday in Minneapolis: Izzo’s Spartans.

Virginia’s Tony Bennett finally got over the hump in his 10th season with the Cavaliers, putting them in position for a different kind of history after last year’s historic first-round flameout against No. 16 UMBC.

And Auburn’s Bruce Pearl found some gems at Auburn after an acrimonious split with Tennessee, guiding the Tigers to Minneapolis despite the cloud of a federal investigation hanging over the program.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

JAPAN-ERA NAME-THE LATEST

The Latest: Name for new era of Naruhito to be ‘Reiwa’

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government spokesman says the name of the era for the soon-to-be-emperor Naruhito will be “Reiwa.”

Emperor Akihito is abdicating on April 30, with his era of “Heisei” coming to an end. The new era takes effect May 1.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday the name draws from the 7th century poetry collection “Manyoshu.”

Suga said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would explain the meaning of the name later at a news conference.

It is believed to be the first time the era name, or “gengo” has been taken from a Japanese document, a break from more than 1,300 years of using Chinese classics.

MISSING STUDENT-DEATH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Suspect in student’s death not at hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The man charged with kidnapping and killing a college student who police say mistakenly got into his car did not appear at a jail hearing.

Nathaniel David Rowland will remain in jail at least until his bond hearing at an undetermined date. It is unknown if he has a lawyer.

Police say the 24-year-old Rowland killed 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson on Friday after she got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride.

The State newspaper quotes Marci Josephson as saying Sunday that her daughter’s killer has “taken away a piece of our heart, soul and life.”

Marci Josephson said her daughter was bubbly, loving and full of life and planned to go to law school after graduating in May.

TRUMP-HEALTH CARE LAWSUITS

Trump’s battle with ‘Obamacare’ moves to the courts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is counting on the courts to kill off “Obamacare,” after losing in Congress.

But some cases involving the Affordable Care Act are going against him, and time is not on Trump’s side as he tries to score a big win for his re-election campaign.

Two federal judges in Washington, D.C., this past week blocked Trump’s work requirements for Medicaid and small business health plans.

In the biggest case, a federal judge in Texas ruled last year that the ACA is unconstitutional. The ruling is on appeal. At White House urging, the Justice Department will support the Texas judge and argue that all of “Obamacare” must go.

The litigation could take months to resolve and there’s no guarantee Trump will get the outcomes he wants before the 2020 election.

UKRAINE-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ukraine comedian leads presidential election

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s central elections commission says nearly 64 percent of the country’s registered voters took part in the presidential election.

Only fragmentary results from the election had been reported three hours after the polls closed. Full preliminary results are expected to be announced on Monday morning.

Exit polls indicated that Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a television comedian without previous political experience, would lead with about 30 percent of the vote, well short of the absolute majority to win in the first round. Most exit polls showed incumbent Petro Poroshenko in second place, meaning he would face Zelenskiy in a second round on April 21.

No voting was held in the parts of eastern Ukraine under the control of Russia-backed separatist rebels or in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

GERMANY-PLANE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Wealthy Russian dies in plane crash in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Russian airline operator S7 Group says that co-owner Natalia Fileva, one of Russia’s richest women, has died in the crash of a small plane in Germany.

The airline’s press service said in an email Sunday that Fileva, 55, was aboard a single-engine, six-seat Epic-LT aircraft that crashed in a field on approach to the small airport at the town of Egelsbach in southwestern Germany about 3:30 p.m.

German police said there appeared to be three people aboard the plane, including the pilot of the flight, which originated in France. They said that positive identification of the occupants would require further investigation.

German aviation authorities were probing the cause of the crash.

Business publication Forbes.ru estimated Fileva’s fortune at $600 million.

VATICAN-SEX ABUSE

Pope defends decision to keep French cardinal after cover-up

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis has defended his decision to reject French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin’s resignation after he was convicted of covering up for a predator priest, saying the appeals process must run its course before a final decision is made.

Francis also explained why he rejected proposals by U.S. bishops to respond to the sex abuse scandal there, saying they neglected the spiritual dimension required for a true reform.

Francis referred to both cases during an in-flight news conference en route home Sunday from Morocco.

Francis’ papacy has been thrown into turmoil by the eruption of the scandal on multiple continents and his own handling of cases. Currently, two of his cardinals — Barbarin and Australian Cardinal George Pell — have criminal abuse-related convictions hanging over them, though both are appealing.

