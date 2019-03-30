Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MEXICO-ASYLUM Number of asylum seekers sent back over border to grow WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says they are aiming to greatly expand the number of asylum seekers sent back over the southern…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says they are aiming to greatly expand the number of asylum seekers sent back over the southern border each day.

It is meant to address the swelling number of arriving Central Americans. It could be difficult to achieve; the program started Jan. 29 and has been slow to get going and has suffered scheduling glitches.

Right now, about 60 asylum seekers a day are returned at the San Ysidro, Calexico and El Paso ports of entry.

They return to the U.S. for court dates.

The official says the goal is to have as many as 300 people returned per day by the end of next week. The official had knowledge of the plans but was unauthorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump is taking the first steps to cut direct aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, whose citizens are fleeing north and overwhelming U.S. resources at the southern border.

The State Department says it will work with Congress to suspend 2017 and 2018 payments to the trio of nations. All have been home to some of the migrant caravans that have marched through Mexico to the U.S. border.

Trump has turned the caravans into the symbol of what he says are the dangers of illegal immigration.

The president also has returned to a previous threat he never carried out — closing the border with Mexico. He brought up that possibility on Friday and revisited it in tweets Saturday, despite warnings that a closed border could create economic havoc on both sides.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke has evoked a school shooting last year near Houston to call for banning assault weapons and points to that city’s 2017 devastation during Hurricane Harvey to push for fighting climate change.

The former Democratic congressman is formally launching his presidential campaign with Saturday rallies across Texas. He began in his native El Paso, then visited Houston’s historically black Texas Southern University and is holding a late-night Austin event.

Wearing a Texas Southern cap, O’Rourke recalled the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School last May. He advocated for universal background checks for firearms purchases.

O’Rourke also said he wanted to ensure that weapons “sold to the United States military with the sole purpose of killing people” are confined to the battlefield.

He said Harvey meant Houston understands the perils climate change “better than just about anyone.”

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When Florida authorities shut down 10 massage spas last month and arrested hundreds of men for buying sex, they broke a longstanding pattern.

In the past, owners had mostly faced minor charges and punishment, patrons almost never were arrested, and signs of human trafficking often didn’t lead to investigations.

An Associated Press review of state records shows that while law enforcement in Florida has investigated hundreds of individual massage parlors for illegal sexual activity, it was usually low-level massage therapists who were arrested.

Owners were often exempted or charged with misdemeanors resulting in fines and probation. Johns usually were not charged at all.

In stark contrast, the investigation announced last month focused heavily on the possibility of widespread human trafficking, and hundreds of johns were arrested.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. judge in Alaska says President Donald Trump exceeded his authority when he reversed a ban on offshore drilling in vast parts of the Arctic Ocean and dozens of canyons in the Atlantic Ocean.

Judge Sharon Gleason in a ruling late Friday threw out Trump’s executive order that overturned the ban implemented by President Barack Obama.

The drilling bans were a key part of Obama’s environmental legacy. Trump reversed them in April 2017.

A message left Saturday for the Department of Justice was not immediately returned.

Gleason said presidents have the power under a federal law to remove certain lands from development, but could not revoke those removals.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

No more details about 75-year-old Jagger’s condition were provided.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

Jagger says in the statement he hates letting the fans down but he’s “looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold on to their existing tickets because will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says five rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip and landed in open areas in the south of the country.

No casualties were reported.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the early Sunday attack, but the rockets appeared to be in retaliation for the killing of four Palestinians during protests along Gaza-Israel fence Saturday.

The rocket fire threatens to annul what Gaza’s Hamas rulers said was an Egyptian-brokered deal to ease economic burdens in the Palestinian enclave in exchange for pacifying the yearlong border protests.

Hamas launched the marches to protest against a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza, home to 2 million people.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Less than a year after stepping down as the University of Oklahoma’s president, former governor and U.S. Sen. David Boren’s reputation is at risk. The 77-year-old Democrat finds himself ensnared in allegations that he sexually harassed male subordinates. And he’s on the defensive in a red state now solidly controlled by political adversaries.

Boren’s attorneys have confirmed that he is the target of an investigation being conducted for the university by a large law firm.

Former OU student Jess Eddy says Boren touched him and kissed him on multiple occasions when he was a student working as a teaching aide for Boren in 2010 and 2011.

Boren has denied the allegations.

The investigation comes after the university’s tumultuous transition to a new administration.

PARIS (AP) — The City of Lights has turned off the Eiffel Tower’s nightly twinkle to mark Earth Hour, a worldwide campaign to urge more action against climate change.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo dimmed the lights Saturday on the city’s most famous monument for an hour starting at 8:30 p.m. (1930 GMT). The tower’s lights normally dominate the Paris skyline after dusk, but are dimmed for major world tragedies and events like Earth Hour.

French President Emmanuel Macron has campaigned to “Make Our Planet Great Again,” but has faced criticism from those who say his efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions hurt the poor and others who say that his climate policies aren’t ambitious enough.

Earth Hour events have spread to more than 180 countries since the movement started in 2007.

Virginia is heading to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the top-seeded Cavaliers withstood a brilliant performance from Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and beat the third-seeded Boilermakers 80-75 in overtime.

Virginia had forced overtime on a buzzer beater from Mamadi Diakite.

Edwards matched a career-high with 42 points and shot 10 of 19 from 3-point range. He was one shy of the NCAA Tournament record of 11 3-pointers in a game, set by Loyola Marymount’s Jeff Fryer against Michigan in 1990.

De’Andre Hunter drove to the basket and hit a layup with 28 seconds left to put Virginia ahead for good at 76-75.

Edwards missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left, and Kyle Guy hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining. Purdue’s hopes for a game-tying 3-pointer ended when Edwards’ long pass to Ryan Cline went out of bounds with 2.1 seconds left.

Ty Jerome had 24 points and seven assists for Virginia.

Purdue was seeking its first Final Four appearance since 1980.

