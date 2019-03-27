Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BREXIT-THE LATEST The Latest: May offers to step down once EU divorce Ok’d LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have voted on eight different possible Brexit options, but none received the majority support that would clarify…

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have voted on eight different possible Brexit options, but none received the majority support that would clarify the U.K.’s course.

Parliament is trying to find an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s twice-rejected EU divorce deal.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday on options that included leaving the European Union without a deal, staying in the bloc’s customs union and single market, putting any EU divorce deal to a public referendum, and canceling Brexit if the prospect of a no-deal departure gets close.

The strongest support was for a plan to stay in a customs union with the bloc after Brexit, which was defeated by eight votes: 272-264.

Lawmakers plan to narrow the list of options down and hold more votes on Monday.

Britain has until April 12 to find a new plan — or crash out of the EU without a deal.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man pleads guilty to hate crimes in car attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man convicted on state murder charges in a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

The 21-year-old Fields was convicted in December of first-degree murder and other state charges for killing anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others. A jury found that Fields intentionally plowed his car into a crowd of people protesting against the white nationalists.

On Wednesday, Fields admitted he violated federal hate crime laws when he targeted the group.

EUROPE-HIJACKED SHIP

Ship reported hijacked near Libya by migrants rescued at sea

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The military of European island nation Malta is reporting that migrants have hijacked a cargo ship in Libyan waters.

The Armed Forces of Malta said military personnel were standing by and the hijacked vessel still was in Libyan territory on Wednesday night.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says the ship’s crew rescued a group of migrants who are thought to have taken control and to be directing the ship toward Malta or Italy’s Lampedusa island.

Salvini said “it would be the first act of piracy on the high seas with migrants that hijacked” a cargo ship.

DEVOS-SPECIAL EDUCATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: DeVos defends cutting Special Olympics funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is defending her proposal to eliminate funding to the Special Olympics.

DeVos said Wednesday that she “loves” the Special Olympics’ work but argues “the federal government cannot fund every worthy program.”

Her statement followed a social media storm stirred by athletes and celebrities who attacked her proposal and rallied for the group. Among those who spoke out were pro football player Joe Haden and Julie Foudy, former captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team.

The Education Department gave $17.6 million to the Special Olympics this year but proposed cutting that funding among $7 billion in reductions.

DeVos said the organization raises $100 million on its own every year, adding that her budget would fund other special education grants at the same levels as this year.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-RISE AND FALL

After rising quickly to fame, Michael Avenatti now charged

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Avenatti was a successful if little-known litigation attorney until he became a household name by representing the porn actress who sued President Donald Trump.

After Stormy Daniels said she had sex with Trump in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet about it, her brash, trash-talking attorney was suddenly everywhere. Trump denied the allegation.

Avenatti appeared repeatedly on cable TV to ridicule Trump and his supporters, traveled the country promoting various causes and even flirted with his own presidential bid.

Anti-Trump forces embraced him as someone who could match the president insult for insult.

Now, Avenatti has been arrested on extortion and fraud charges involving millions of dollars. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. He says he’s innocent.

MEDIA-MUELLER-RATINGS

Maddow, other MSNBC hosts see ratings drop, Fox up

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Maddow isn’t backing away from her coverage of President Donald Trump and any connection to Russia’s involvement in trying to influence the 2016 presidential campaign. The question is how much her fans want to listen.

The MSNBC host’s audience has dipped on her two days back on the air since Attorney General William Barr reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had found no collusion between Trump and Russia’s efforts. The Nielsen company said it was down 26 percent on Tuesday compared to Maddow’s average audience this year.

Meanwhile, Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel saw his audience soar Monday to 4 million viewers, a 32 percent increase from his average.

Each of Fox’s prime-time hosts saw a boost on Monday and Tuesday, while the MSNBC and CNN hosts all saw their numbers plunge.

FAKE HEIRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer: Fake heiress didn’t mean to commit crime

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for a woman who posed as a German heiress to live the New York City high life says his client never intended to commit a crime.

Todd Spodek told jurors at Anna Sorokin’s trial Wednesday that the 28-year-old took advantage of a system that’s “easily seduced by glamour and glitz.”

Sorokin is charged with swindling various people and businesses out of $275,000 in a 10-month odyssey that included jetting to Marrakesh before landing in a jail cell.

Sorokin is accused of living in luxury hotels she couldn’t afford, promising a friend a free trip and then sticking her with the bill, and peddling bogus bank statements in a quest for a $22 million loan.

Spodek said Sorokin “had to fake it until she could make it.” He argued her actions were civil matters, not criminal.

LOTTERY JACKPOT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Powerball winning numbers announced

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The winning numbers have been drawn for the $750 million Powerball jackpot.

The numbers announced Wednesday are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.

Lottery officials say it may take a few hours to determine if there is a winner.

The $750 million is the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

EMPIRE CAST MEMBER-ATTACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer defends Smollett assertions of innocence

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney for Jussie Smollett says she is disappointed authorities in Chicago are “continuing their campaign” against the “Empire” actor despite prosecutors dropping the charges against him.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Patricia Brown Holmes noted Smollett forfeited his $10,000 bond as a result of the Cook County prosecutor’s decision, and “the case is closed.”

Brown says no public official has the right to violate Smollett’s due process rights and he is “innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.” She added Smollett has the right to speak freely about his innocence.

The 36-year-old maintains that he is the victim of a vicious attack, but Chicago’s mayor and police chief say they believe it was orchestrated as a publicity stunt. The assistant state’s attorney who handled the case and dropped the charges said Wednesday that he does not believe Smollett is innocent.

SPRING FLOODING-SUPERFUND

EPA: No toxic releases at Superfund sites in flooded Midwest

MEAD, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators say flooding in the Midwest temporarily cut off a Superfund site in Nebraska that stores radioactive waste and explosives. It inundated another one storing toxic chemical waste in Missouri, and limited access to others.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported Wednesday that there were no releases of hazardous contaminants at any of eight toxic waste sites in flooded parts of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

The EPA identified the Nebraska Ordnance Plant in Mead, Nebraska, and the Conservation Chemical Corporation site in Kansas City, Missouri, as heavily flooded Superfund sites that required the agency to take immediate action to prevent the spread of contaminated groundwater.

Two Iowa sites had some minor flooding but did not require the agency to immediately do anything. It plans to reassess once the floodwaters recede.

