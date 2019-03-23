Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST The Latest: Barr decision on report to cause fireworks WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told House Democrats she would reject any classified briefing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report,…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Barr decision on report to cause fireworks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told House Democrats she would reject any classified briefing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, saying the information must be provided to Congress in a way that allows lawmakers to discuss it publicly.

That’s according to a person on the call Saturday who asked for anonymity to discuss the private session with Democratic lawmakers.

The person said Pelosi told Democrats “the takeaway” from the call is that the American people “deserve the truth.” She said she’d reject a classified briefing for top lawmakers and congressional intelligence committee members.

Six committee chairmen also spoke on the call, reiterating the push for releasing the report and underlying documents. More than 120 House Democrats joined the conference call.

NORWAY-CRUISE SHIP-MAYDAY-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2nd ship needs rescue off Norway’s western coast

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian rescue authorities say a freighter has experienced an engine seizure in the same stormy Hustadsvika Bay region off western Norway where hundreds of people are being winched off by helicopter from the ailing Viking Sky cruise ship.

Authorities say they have had to divert two of the five helicopters rescuing 1,300 passengers and crew from the cruise ship to help the Hagland Captain cargo vessel’s crew of nine in the storm.

Both boats are trying to avoid being dashed on the rocky coast. The cruise ship is moored between the western Norwegian cities of Alesund and Trondheim. People are being winched off one by one, with one passenger saying she was terrified as she was buffeted by high winds.

Rescue workers say it will take hours to evacuate all those on the cruise ship.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Protesters in London demand halt to Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Anti-Brexit protesters flooded into central London by the hundreds of thousands, demanding that Britain’s Conservative-led government hold a new referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

The “People’s Vote March” on Saturday snaked from Park Lane and other locations to converge on the U.K. Parliament, where the fate of Brexit will be decided in the coming weeks.

Marchers carried European Union flags and signs praising the longstanding ties between Britain and continental Europe. The protest drew people from across Britain who are determined to force Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to alter its march toward Brexit.

Independent legislator Chuka Umunna and others supporting a second Brexit referendum estimated the crowd at 1 million.

COLUMBINE-20 YEARS LATER-FAMILIES

Columbine families gather to tell stories nearly 20 years on

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Families of the Columbine High School victims have gathered at the school to tell their stories, nearly 20 years after the tragedy.

It was on April 20, 1999, that two Columbine students gunned down 12 other students and a teacher in the Denver suburb of Littleton.

A dozen parents, siblings, former students and others who suffered through the ordeal met with reporters at the school on Saturday, ahead of next month’s anniversary.

They spoke of forgiveness and inclusion, healing and resolve, and the balm that sometimes only silence can bring to the grieving.

STREISAND-MICHAEL JACKSON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Streisand apologizes for Jackson comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand is apologizing outright for her comments about sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

She said in a second statement Saturday that she should have chosen her words more carefully, and admires the accusers for “speaking their truth.”

Streisand was quoted in The Times of London as saying that Jackson’s accusers were “thrilled to be there” and that the alleged abuse “didn’t kill them.”

After an initial statement to The Associated Press in which she sought to clarify her remarks, Streisand posted an apology that went further.

She writes in part: “I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims.”

She writes that she feels “deep remorse.”

PENNSYLVANIA POLICE SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Teen’s dad: ‘Very painful to see what happened’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The father of a black teenager shot and killed by a white police officer outside Pittsburgh says “it’s very painful to see what happened, to sit there and deal with it.”

Antwon Rose spoke to hundreds who gathered in the city Saturday to protest a jury’s acquittal of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld. He had been charged with homicide in the shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II last summer.

Rose’s father says “I just don’t want it to happen to our city” anymore. Protesters chanted “protect our sons” before marching toward downtown Pittsburgh, blocking a street and yelling “no justice, no peace.”

The presidents of two Pittsburgh-based charities issued a statement Saturday saying they share a “sense of shock and outrage” at the acquittal.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-LOOMING BATTLE

Battle over Mueller report to be pressed by Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle over the Mueller report is just heating up. Soon after learning that special counsel Robert Mueller had turned over his report on the Russia investigation, congressional Democrats were calling for the report to be fully released, including the underlying evidence. They have threatened subpoenas if it is not.

The demands are setting up a potential tug of war between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump’s administration that federal judges might eventually have to referee.

Six Democratic committee chairmen wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Friday that if Mueller has any reason to believe that Trump “has engaged in criminal or other serious misconduct,” then the Justice Department should not conceal it.

PATRIOTS OWNER-PROSTITUTION CHARGE

Patriots owner apologizes in Florida prostitution case

MIAMI (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is apologizing after being charged in a Florida massage parlor prostitution investigation.

In a statement Saturday, Kraft acknowledged disappointing family, friends, co-workers, fans “and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

Kraft said he has “extraordinary respect for women,” adding that his morals were shaped by his late wife.

He said he expected to be judged by his actions, not just his apology.

Kraft pleaded not guilty last month to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

This week, attorneys for 77-year-old Kraft and other men charged in multiple Florida counties asked a judge to block the release of video recordings that police say shows them engaging in sexual acts. They also protested prosecutors’ conditions for entering a diversion program in exchange for dropping the misdemeanor solicitation charges.

AP-BKC-NCAA-TOURNAMENT-THE-LATEST

NCAA Latest: Sharpshooting Auburn up big on Kansas at half

Auburn is threatening to shoot Kansas out of the bracket.

The Tigers opened with a barrage of 3-pointers, then started going inside while building a 51-25 halftime lead in their second round game in the Midwest Region.

Auburn led by 17 in the opening eight minutes and made 20 of 36 shots. The Tigers are 9 of 17 from the 3-point arc, with Bryce Brown hitting 6 of 7 for 17 points.

Kansas has struggled against the Tigers’ defensive pressure and struggled to shoot from the perimeter, going 1 for 10 from 3-point range.

Auburn is seeking its first Sweet 16 since 2003.

— John Marshall reporting from Salt Lake City

ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH

Ethiopian Airlines chief questions Max training requirements

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The chief of Ethiopian Airlines says the warning and training requirements set for the now-grounded 737 Max aircraft may not have been enough following the Ethiopian plane crash that killed 157 people.

Tewolde Gebremariam told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that after the Lion Air crash off Indonesia in October, the U.S. “FAA and Boeing came up with contents that we incorporated in our working manuals and also briefed all our pilots. But today we believe that might not have been enough.”

He said Boeing’s planned software update for the Max must “address the problem 100 percent before we return the aircraft to air.”

The cause of both the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air accidents hasn’t been determined, but regulators say both planes had similar erratic flight paths.

