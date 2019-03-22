Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-TRUMP-RUSSIA-PROBE-MUELLER-THE-LATEST The Latest: Mueller passes Russia probe to attorney general WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller has closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast…

The Latest: Mueller passes Russia probe to attorney general

The Latest: Mueller passes Russia probe to attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller has closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency but launching a fresh wave of political battles.

The report’s details remain a mystery, accessible to only a handful of Justice Department officials while Attorney General William Barr prepares to release the “principal conclusions” soon.

The Justice Department said the report was delivered by a security officer Friday afternoon to the office of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and then it went to Barr. Word of the delivery triggered reactions across Washington, including Democrats’ demands that it be quickly released to the public and Republicans’ contentions that it ended two years of wasted time and money.

The Latest: DA disagrees with verdict, respects process

The Latest: DA disagrees with verdict, respects process

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The district attorney in Pittsburgh says he disagrees with a jury’s decision to acquit a former police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager as he ran from a car involved just minutes earlier in a drive-by shooting.

But Stephen Zappala Jr. says it is the people of Pennsylvania who decide guilt in criminal cases, and “they have spoken.”

A jury deliberated fewer than four hours Friday before clearing ex-East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld of homicide in the shooting of Antwon Rose II last year.

Rosfeld’s lawyer called him “a good man.” During the trial he said the officer feared for his life and had to make a split-second decision.

Zappala said that in the interest of justice, he’ll continue to bring charges where charges are appropriate.

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump reversing new sanctions on North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is reversing his administration’s decision to slap new sanctions on North Korea, ordering them withdrawn.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump “likes Chairman Kim and he doesn’t think these sanctions will be necessary.”

Trump says in a tweet that, “It was announced today by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea.”

But he says, “I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about which sanctions Trump was referring to. His administration on Thursday sanctioned two Chinese shipping companies suspected of helping North Korea evade sanctions — the first targeted actions taken against Pyongyang since Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) met in Hanoi last month.

FEMA-PRIVACY BREACH

Watchdog: FEMA wrongly released personal data of victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog has found the Federal Emergency Management Agency wrongly released to a contractor the personal information of 2.3 million survivors of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the California wildfires in 2017.

Homeland Security Department’s Office of Inspector General found the breach occurred when FEMA was working with a contractor that helps provide temporary housing to those affected by disasters.

Some information, like names, last four digits of a Social Security number are required to confirm eligibility. But FEMA also provided the contractor bank names, electronic funds transfer numbers and bank transit numbers.

The watchdog says the victims could be vulnerable to identity theft.

FEMA officials say they are changing how they deliver information to avoid giving too much information and it will be completed by 2020.

The Latest: Flight attendant 'just so happy' to be free

The Latest: Flight attendant ‘just so happy’ to be free

HOUSTON (AP) — A flight attendant just released from the custody of U.S. immigration authorities after more than a month of detention says her release feels “incredible.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it released Selene Saavedra Roman on Friday evening from a Conroe, Texas, detention center.

In a statement issued through a spokesman, Saavedra Roman said that when she left the detention center, “I cried and hugged my husband and never wanted to let go.”

She expressed gratitude for those who argued for her release, saying “it fills my heart.”

Roman’s attorney, Belinda Martinez Arroyo, said Mesa Airlines had mistakenly reassured the enrollee in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that she could work a flight to Mexico, but Saavedra Roman was detained Feb. 12 upon her return to Houston.

AP-BKC-NCAA-TOURNAMENT-THE-LATEST

NCAA Latest: UCF makes a run on VCU in East Region

UCF scored the last 10 points of the first half to take a 34-24 lead over VCU at the break Friday night in the East Region.

The No. 9 seed Knights (23-8) are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005, but haven’t shown jitters.

After a four-minute scoring drought, Terrell Allen and Frank Bertz hit back-to-back 3-pointers for UCF.

No. 8 VCU (25-7) shot 29 percent (8 of 28) in the first half.

The winner gets Duke, the No. 1 seed in the East on Sunday.

— Jeffrey Collins reporting from Columbia, South Carolina.

PINTEREST-IPO

Scrapbooking site Pinterest files for initial stock offering

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest, the digital scrapbooking site, has filed for an initial public offering of stock. That’s kicking off the year’s IPO season, which is also expected to include Uber, Lyft and messaging app Slack.

Pinterest said in a regulatory filing Friday that it intends to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange. The company isn’t saying how many shares it’s selling in the IPO or how much money it intends to raise.

The San Francisco-based company had revenue of $756 million and a loss of $63 million last year.

Pinterest has long shunned being labeled a social network. Because of that, it doesn’t push users to add friends or build connections. But it’s also been able to avoid problems of its larger rivals like Facebook.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-LOOMING BATTLE

Democratic demands set up battle over Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are calling for special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation to be fully released, including the underlying evidence. They are threatening subpoenas if it is not.

The demands are setting up a potential tug of war between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump’s administration that federal judges might eventually have to referee.

Mueller turned over his long-awaited report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday.

Six Democratic House committee chairmen wrote in a letter to Barr later Friday that if Mueller has any reason to believe Trump “has engaged in criminal or other serious misconduct,” the Justice Department should not conceal it.

It’s unclear what Mueller has found related to the president. Barr said Mueller’s conclusions could be released over the weekend.

US-ISRAEL-GOLAN

Syria slams Trump statement on Israel sovereignty in Golan

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has condemned President Donald Trump abrupt declaration that Washington will recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, calling the statement “irresponsible.”

A Foreign Ministry statement on Friday said that Trump’s comments confirm “the blind bias of the United States to the Zionist entity,” referring to Israel.

It added that Trump’s statement won’t change “the fact that the Golan was and will remain Arab and Syrian.”

Trump’s announcement the day before was a major shift in American policy and gives Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a political boost a month before elections.

The administration has been considering recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the strategic highlands, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967, for some time and Netanyahu had pressed the matter with visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week.

GENERAL MOTORS-JOBS

GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Less than a week after a series of critical tweets from President Donald Trump over an Ohio plant closure, General Motors is announcing plans to add 400 jobs and build a new electric vehicle at a Michigan factory.

The company said Friday it will spend $300 million in Orion Township to build a Chevrolet vehicle based on the battery-powered Bolt.

GM wouldn’t say when the workers will start or the vehicle will go on sale. Nor would it say if workers will be new hires or come from a pool of laid-off employees.

GM also announced plans to spend another $1.4 billion at U.S. factories with 300 more jobs but didn’t offer details.

The company wouldn’t comment on Trump but said the announcement has been in the works for weeks.

