University trumpeters offer Taps for veterans’ funerals

By The Associated Press March 16, 2019 7:55 am 03/16/2019 07:55am
Ten trumpet students at a Louisiana university are offering to play Taps at veterans’ funerals, rather than leave the haunting farewell bugle call to a recording.

Talons for Taps is a group named because the Warhawk is mascot of the University of Louisiana at Monroe. All of the students are taught by Assistant Professor Eric Siereveld (SEER-veld).

Siereveld said he suggested the volunteer program and explained the importance of acknowledging the sacrifices that service members make.

