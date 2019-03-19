202
Trump to meet with 5 Caribbean leaders at Mar-a-Lago

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 7:43 pm 03/19/2019 07:43pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with leaders of five Caribbean nations on Friday in an effort to strengthen cooperation on security and trade issues.

The meeting at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Florida resort, will feature the leaders of the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will use the meeting to thank the leaders for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela.

She says Trump will also discuss potential opportunities for energy investment.

She says the United States remains “a good friend to the Caribbean and seeks to build on a proud legacy as the region’s partner of choice.”

