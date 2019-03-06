202
Trump talks border security at workforce meeting

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 5:19 pm 03/06/2019 05:19pm
President Donald Trump with American Workforce Policy Advisory Board co-chair Ivanka Trump, right, greets Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook, during the advisory board's first meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is talking about border security as he meets with CEOs and elected officials to kick off a new workforce advisory board.

Trump — who recently declared a national emergency in an effort to secure funding for a border wall — called illegal border crossings “somewhat of an invasion.” He added: “We want people to come in, but they have to come in through a process.”

The board is co-chaired by White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and includes top business executives, academics and elected officials.

Ivanka Trump said the goal of the group was to increase the number of people in the U.S. workforce.

