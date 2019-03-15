202
Trump campaign announces Michigan rally on March 28

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 5:32 pm 03/15/2019 05:32pm
President Donald Trump speaks about border security in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Washington. Trump issued the first veto of his presidency, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has announced he’s holding a rally in Michigan at the end of the month.

The announcement came shortly after Trump vetoed a congressional measure blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border.

The campaign says the rally is set for the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 28.

Trump narrowly won the Midwest state’s 16 electoral votes in the 2016 presidential election.

The president recently declared a national emergency at the border in order to claim federal funding to build a wall there and fulfill a signature promise of his original campaign.

Both the House and Senate voted to block the declaration, but Trump vetoed that measure Friday. It was the first veto of his presidency.

