202
Home » National News » Tomorrow's birthdays

Tomorrow’s birthdays

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 2:45 pm 03/27/2019 02:45pm
Share

Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (“Hee Haw”) is 78. Actress Conchata Ferrell (“Two and a Half Men”) is 76. Actress Dianne Wiest (weest) is 73. Country singer Reba McEntire is 64. Actress Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”) is 57. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 53. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 50. Actor Vince Vaughn is 49. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 48. Actor Ken L. (“The Parkers”) is 46. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 46. Guitarist Dave Keuning (KOO’-ning) of The Killers is 43. Actress Annie Wersching (“24”) is 42. Actress Julia Stiles is 38. Singer Lady Gaga is 33. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 31.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!