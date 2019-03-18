202
Tim McGraw, CeCe Winans to perform during NFL Draft

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 3:43 pm 03/18/2019 03:43pm
FILE - This April 2, 2017 file photo shows Tim McGraw at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The NFL announced Monday that Grammy-winning country star Tim McGraw will perform a free outdoor concert on April 26, 2019, and Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans will sing the National Anthem on April 25 to open the three days of draft events. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The stars of the gridiron will meet the stars of Music City when the NFL Draft comes to Nashville, Tennessee, in April.

The NFL announced Monday that Grammy-winning country star Tim McGraw will perform a free outdoor concert on April 26 and Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans will sing the National Anthem on April 25 to open the three days of draft events.

The league added that more than 20 Nashville-based acts will perform with additional names announced soon.

The draft will take place on an outdoor stage in downtown Nashville with additional events for fans at the NFL Draft Experience to be held outside Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans.

