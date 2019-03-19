The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 17, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd. 5. iSchedule, HotSchedules…

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 17, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8 . Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. NBA 2K19, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Draw it, Kwalee

2. Pick Me Up, tastypill

3. Scream Go Hero, Ketchapp

4. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

5. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10 . Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Geometry DashRobTop Games AB

5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

9. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Draw it, Kwalee

2. Pick Me Up, tastypill

3. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

4. My High School Days MemoriesLAB CAVE GAMES

5. Paint Pop 3D, Good Job Games

6. Unicorn Chef: Mermaid Cooking, Shake It

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.

10. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.