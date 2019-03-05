202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 11:40 am 03/05/2019 11:40am
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 3, 2019:

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2. A Star Is Born (2018)

3. Bohemian Rhapsody

4. Free Solo

5. Ralph Breaks the Internet

6. Green Book

7. Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

8. BlacKkKlansman

9. Robin Hood (2018)

10. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

2. The Wife

3. Mandy

4. The Hole In the Ground

5. The Dawn Wall

6. Pan’s Labyrinth

7. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

8. RBG

9. The Grand Budapest Hotel

10. Shoplifters

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

