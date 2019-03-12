The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending March 8: Fiction 1. A Mind of Her Own by Paula McLain, narrated by Hillary Huber (Audible Studios) 2. Wishes and Wellingtons by Julia Berry, narrated by Jayne Entwistle (Audible…

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending March 8:

Fiction

1. A Mind of Her Own by Paula McLain, narrated by Hillary Huber (Audible Studios)

2. Wishes and Wellingtons by Julia Berry, narrated by Jayne Entwistle (Audible Studios)

3. Junk by Les Bohem, narrated by John Waters (Audible Studios)

4. Sakina’s Restaurant by Aasif Mandvi, narrated by Aasif Mandvi (Audible Studios)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

6. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides, narrated by Jack Hawkins, Louise Brealey (Macmillan Audio)

7. Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber (Random House Audio)

8. The Tower by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick (Brilliance Audio)

9. Cemetery Road: A Novel by Greg Iles, narrated by Scott Brick (HarperAudio)

10. Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Nonfiction

1. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. The Demon Next Door by Bryan Burrough, narrated by Steve White (Audible Studios)

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by Michelle Obama (Random House Audio)

4. Morning Meditations for Daily Magic by MoveWith, narrated by Jeremy Falk (MoveWith)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be by Rachel Hollis, narrated by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. Rise & Shine Yoga Flows: 12 audio-guided yoga classes by MoveWith, narrated by Amy Dannheim, Peter Walters, Mary Beth LaRue, Danni Poplum & Pete Guinosso (MoveWith)

7. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

9. Reset Your Day Meditations: 12 audio-guided meditations by MoveWith, narrated by Julie Aiello, Peter Walters, Jeremy Falk, Stephanie Snyder & Kilty Inafuku (MoveWith)

10. How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals by Sy Montgomery, narrated by Sy Montgomery (HighBridge, a division of Recorded Books)

