The Latest: 9 jurors chosen in cop’s shooting of black teen

5:30 p.m.

The judge in the case of a white Pennsylvania police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black teen says he’ll revisit his decision to put a black woman on the jury over a defense attorney’s objections.

Allegheny County Judge Alexander Bicket sided with prosecutors who argued that former East Pittsburgh Police officer Michael Rosfeld’s lawyers had ruled the woman out on the basis of race as they chose jurors for Rosfeld’s homicide trial next week.

But Bicket says he’ll study case law and plans to “revisit that issue.”

Rosfeld is accused of killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose II last year as the teen ran from a vehicle Rosfeld had pulled over.

Six women and three men, including two black women and one black man, have been chosen.

12:30 p.m.

The first two jurors are in place to hear the case of a white police officer accused of shooting to death a black teenager in western Pennsylvania last year.

Defense lawyers and prosecutors on Tuesday chose a retired railroad worker and an electronics company worker as the first of 12 jurors and four alternates that will be picked.

They’re being selected in Harrisburg and will be taken to Pittsburgh for the start of trial next week.

Former East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld is accused of criminal homicide in the June death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

Video of the incident shows the 30-year-old Rosfeld firing as Rose ran from a vehicle. The shooting sparked protests.

Rosfeld’s lawyer has said his client was in fear and the shooting was justified.

10:30 a.m.

A white police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black teen in western Pennsylvania has arrived at court.

Jury selection is getting underway in a Harrisburg courtroom Tuesday for the trial of Michael Rosfeld.

He’s the former East Pittsburgh officer accused of criminal homicide in the June 2018 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case.

The defense lawyer for the 30-year-old Rosfeld has said the officer was in fear and argues the shooting was justified.

5:50 a.m.

Jury selection is about to get underway in a Harrisburg courtroom in the case of a white police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black teen in western Pennsylvania last summer.

The jurors will be taken to Allegheny County for the trial next week of Michael Rosfeld.

He’s the former East Pittsburgh officer accused of criminal homicide for the June death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case.

The defense lawyer for the 30-year-old Rosfeld has said the officer was in fear and argues the shooting was justified.

