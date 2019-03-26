The Latest: House unable to override Trump veto on border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and President Donald Trump’s border wall (all times local): 6:05 p.m. The Democratic-led House has failed to override President Donald Trump’s first veto, salvaging his effort to steer…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and President Donald Trump’s border wall (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

The Democratic-led House has failed to override President Donald Trump’s first veto, salvaging his effort to steer billions of extra dollars to erecting barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lawmakers voted 248-181 to overturn Trump’s veto, but that fell 38 votes shy of the required two-thirds margin

Tuesday’s vote bolsters Trump’s drive to build a wall along the boundary with Mexico, a hallmark of his 2016 presidential campaign and a priority of his presidency.

Just 14 Republicans joined all voting Democrats in Tuesday’s futile effort to void Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the Southwest border.

2 p.m.

The emergency declaration would let Trump shift an additional $3.6 billion from military construction projects to erecting barriers along the border with Mexico. Building the wall was one of Trump’s most repeated campaign pledges, though he said it would be paid for by Mexico, not taxpayers.

Congress voted to provide less than $1.4 billion for barrier construction. Court challenges may eventually block the extra money Trump wants

1:05 p.m.

House Democrats trying to override President Donald Trump’s first veto say his plan to shift billions of extra dollars into building border barriers is a waste of money and an abuse of his powers.

But their veto override attempt seems certain to fall short of the two-thirds majority they will need to succeed later Tuesday.

Congress sent him legislation blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the border. He’s using it to shift $3.6 billion from military construction projects to building barriers.

Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon says money shouldn’t be spent on Trump’s “stupid, static wall.” Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro says Trump is guilty of “constitutional vandalism.”

Republican Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri says there is a border crisis and says Trump acted “well within his legal authority.”

12:17 a.m.

Trump’s emergency declaration drew unanimous opposition from congressional Democrats and opposition from some Republicans. Lawmakers objected that he was abusing presidential powers.

