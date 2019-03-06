The Latest: Cohen delivers more documents to lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen (all times local): 8:55 p.m. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has turned over documents to lawmakers as he tries to…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has turned over documents to lawmakers as he tries to back up his claims that a false statement he delivered to Congress in 2017 was edited by the president’s attorneys.

That’s according to two people familiar with the case who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

It’s unclear who edited the documents or what exactly was changed.

In public testimony last week, Cohen said Trump’s attorneys, including Jay Sekulow, had reviewed and edited the written statement he provided to Congress in 2017. Cohen acknowledged in a guilty plea last year that he misled lawmakers by saying he had abandoned the Trump Tower Moscow project in January 2016, when in fact he pursued it for months after that as Trump campaigned for the presidency.

__

5:30 p.m.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, says he will “continue to cooperate” with investigators.

Cohen appeared behind closed doors Wednesday before the House intelligence committee. It was his fourth day of testimony on Capitol Hill as he prepares for a three-year prison sentence for lying to Congress and other charges.

As he left after Wednesday’s appearance, he told reporters he would continue to cooperate “to the fullest extent of my capabilities.”

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and other charges and is set to begin his prison sentence in May.

__

1:10 p.m.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, has turned over documents to the House Intelligence Committee that are related to a Trump real estate project in Moscow.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who isn’t authorized to publicly discuss Cohen’s closed-door appearance before the committee and is speaking on condition of anonymity.

The committee interview Cohen last week, and the chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, said afterward that lawmakers asked Cohen to bring additional documents for his second day of interviews.

The person familiar with the matter says Cohen brought documents pertaining to the Moscow project, which eventually was abandoned.

He pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and other charges and is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.

—Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick

___

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer has returned to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of testimony as Democrats pursue multiple investigations into Trump’s White House, businesses and presidential campaign.

Michael Cohen has become key figure in those investigations after turning on his former boss and cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Cohen was interviewed behind closed doors by both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees last week and is appearing before the same House committee for another private session Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and other charges and is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.