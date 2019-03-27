The Latest: Seattle grieves; bus driver called a hero

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on an incident in Seattle in which two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting and carjacking (all times local): 8:15 p.m. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on an incident in Seattle in which two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting and carjacking (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine say they are grieving with the loved ones of a man who was fatally shot and another who was killed in an automobile crash after police say a man used a handgun to fire at motorists in a city neighborhood.

City leaders also pledged to support two people who were injured, including a woman shot in her vehicle and a Metro bus driver who was shot in what police believe was a random act by a man they have taken into custody.

Constantine identified the bus driver as 53-year-old Eric Stark, calling him a hero for moving the bus to a safe location after he was shot.

Police Chief Carmen Best said on Twitter that her heart goes out to those affected and that gun violence has no place in the city.

6:40 p.m.

Police say two people were killed and two were injured after a man opened fire on vehicles including a metro bus in Seattle.

Seattle Deputy Police Chief Marc Garth Green says just after 4 p.m. Wednesday a man approached a driver near the Lake City neighborhood and shot her before firing on a southbound Metro bus.

Green says the driver turned the bus around and drove to a safe place before hitting his alarm button and reporting he was shot. Green says the suspect then approached another motorist and fired, killing that driver.

Green says when police arrived the suspect fled in the vehicle and collided with another vehicle nearby, killing that driver. Police took him into custody after a brief standoff.

The female driver, the bus driver and the suspect were taken to a Seattle hospital.

5:12 p.m.

Police say four people including a city bus driver have been shot in North Seattle and that one person has been detained.

Seattle Police said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that officers were on the scene with multiple victims in the Lake City neighborhood.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told the Seattle Times that four people were shot and that one of them was killed.

A bus driver on the Metro Route 75 was hit in the torso, but able to walk to a gurney to be taken to a hospital by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587.

Price says it’s unclear whether the driver was targeted.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says all lanes were blocked on Sand Point Way NE at NE 115th Street and at Lake City Way and 125th Street.

