Taxiing plane strikes wing of 2nd plane; no injuries

By The Associated Press March 2, 2019 12:48 pm 03/02/2019 12:48pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a plane taxiing at Newark Liberty Airport struck the wing of another plane, but no one was injured.

The airport said in a message on Twitter that the Southwest Airlines plane was taxiing shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday when it struck wings with a parked airliner at the airport’s Terminal A gate.

The airport said there were no injuries, and passengers were to be rebooked.

News 12 New Jersey reported that Southwest Airlines Flight 6 bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, began to taxi following deicing when its left wing grazed a parked plane being de-iced prior to a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. An airline representative apologized for the delays for passengers and said both planes were taken out of service for review.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
