Suspect in death of woman found in trunk will stay in jail

By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 3:20 pm 03/11/2019 03:20pm
In this June 16, 2018 photo, Jassy Correia plays with her 18-month-old daughter during a Juneteenth Day celebration at Playstead Park in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Correia was killed after she left a Boston nightclub on the morning of Feb. 24, 2019. Her body was found in the trunk of a car several days later in Delaware. Louis D. Coleman III was arrested in Delaware and extradited to Boston where he will face charges in Correia's death in federal court on Monday, March 11, 2019. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man will remain behind bars on charges of kidnapping a woman outside a Boston nightclub who was later found dead in the trunk of his car.

Louis Coleman, of Providence, appeared Monday in Boston’s federal court to face a charge of kidnapping resulting in death. His public defender says Coleman has agreed to remain held without bail and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Coleman is charged in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. She disappeared after celebrating her birthday at a Boston club Feb. 24. Her body was found four days later in the trunk of the car Coleman was driving during a police stop in Delaware.

Authorities say she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Coleman faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
