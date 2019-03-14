Singer Pink adopts pup named Nash while on tour in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The pop star Pink added another member to her family this week when she adopted a puppy while in Tennessee on her “Beautiful Trauma” tour. The Tennessean reports the pup has…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The pop star Pink added another member to her family this week when she adopted a puppy while in Tennessee on her “Beautiful Trauma” tour.

The Tennessean reports the pup has been named Nash, which the star says is short for Nashville. Pink posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday that featured her daughter, Willow, and Nash cuddling. In the post, Pink thanked the Nashville Humane Association for bringing playful puppies to her show, saying “Of course we went home with one.”

Pink performed Sunday night at the Bridgestone Arena. She performed a surprise show at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge that same night. The lounge’s director of operations, Jonathon Scott, says Pink arrived just before midnight and asked to “jump on stage.”

