Shooting outside Chicago nightclub leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 9:58 am 03/08/2019 09:58am
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a shooting outside a Chicago nightclub left an employee dead and another man wounded.

Police say in a statement that there was a fight involving about 15 people early Friday outside Sound-Bar in the city’s River North district. Investigators say on person involved pulled a handgun and fired shots.

Police say the employee, identified as a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at hospital.

A 58-year-old man identified by police as being “associated with the business” was listed in stable condition with bullet fragments in a leg and arm.

No one was immediately taken into custody, but police say the suspected shooter was a male. The shooting is under investigation.

Topics:
National News
