202
Home » National News » Sheriff: Father fatally runs…

Sheriff: Father fatally runs over boy at Florida restaurant

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 9:58 am 03/14/2019 09:58am
Share

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man accidentally ran over his 3-year-old son in the parking lot of a Florida Waffle House.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the parents of Jeremiah Rios each mistakenly thought the other had put the child in their SUV as they left the restaurant in Brandon on Tuesday night.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say 29-year-old Guillermo Junior Montoya Rios had started to drive away when the right front tire struck the boy, who suffered severe head injuries. The child was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office says neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the accident.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!