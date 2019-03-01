202
Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 10:09 pm 03/01/2019 10:09pm
FILE - In this May 2, 2015 file photo, Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Rock ’n’ roll pioneer Lewis is recovering after a minor stroke, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. A statement from his publicist says the 83-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had the stroke Thursday night, Feb. 28, 2019, and is recuperating in Memphis. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is recovering after a minor stroke, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

A statement from his publicist says the 83-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had a stroke Thursday night and is recuperating in Memphis. His publicist, Zach Farnum, said no scheduled shows have been affected.

Nicknamed “The Killer,” Lewis is known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on songs like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’.”

He is scheduled to perform at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April and his publicist said he has plans to record a gospel album soon.

