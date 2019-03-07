Remains of Navy seaman killed in Pearl Harbor returned home

202
March 7, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a Navy serviceman who died in Pearl Harbor were reunited with his family after more than 70 years.

WTXL-TV reports that Navy Seaman Earl Baum’s family gathered at the airport Wednesday to welcome him home.

Baum’s younger sister, 92-year-old Emily Golz, says that Dec. 7, 1941 changed her life.

“I heard it on the radio that Pearl Harbor was bombed and everything was complete chaos,” said Golz. She says Baum was aboard the USS Oklahoma when the surprise attack happened.

Golz, looking for closure, continued to actively search for Baum over the years, providing DNA and genealogy testing.

She said, “I feel like he’s coming home because it’s been a lot of years that he’s been in Hawaii.”

Baum will be interred at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

