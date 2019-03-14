202
Home » National News » Rapper Meek Mill honored…

Rapper Meek Mill honored for criminal justice reform work

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 2:19 pm 03/14/2019 02:19pm
Share
FILE--This file photo from Sept. 6, 2018 shows rapper Meek Mill as he walks the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia City Council announced Thursday, March 14, 2019 that Mill is being honored in his hometown of Philadelphia for his work as a criminal justice reform advocate and as a musician with "Meek Mill Weekend" that will commence Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill is being honored in his hometown of Philadelphia for his work as a criminal justice reform advocate and as a musician.

The Philadelphia City Council announced Thursday that “Meek Mill Weekend” will commence Friday.

In January, Mill joined Jay-Z and others to form a coalition that lobbies for changes to state probation and parole laws called the Reform Alliance.

Mill became a symbol for criminal justice reform activists after a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced him to two to four years in prison for minor violations of his probation conditions in a decade-old gun and drug possession case. He spent months in prison before a court ordered him released.

Mill said at Thursday’s announcement that he’s trying to “give young kids a fair shot in the system.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!