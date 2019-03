By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Publicist: Luke Perry of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame has died at 52 after suffering stroke last week.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Publicist: Luke Perry of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame has died at 52 after suffering stroke last week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.