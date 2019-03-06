Teen, toddler shot in Providence while riding inside car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say an 18-year-old man and a toddler were shot while riding inside a car in Providence. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin says they were shot at about…

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin says they were shot at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday while inside a car driving on Pleasant Valley Parkway. The teenager, identified Wednesday as Christian Michaud, was in the passenger seat and was treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

The 2½-year-old boy, who was in the back, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Police say the teenager suffered serious injuries and was rushed into surgery but is listed in stable condition . Authorities say the toddler was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man who is the toddler’s father, was not injured. Michaud is a friend of the driver.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

