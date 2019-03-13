Judge orders accused Ohio vice officer held without bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ordered a vice squad officer in Ohio held without bail on charges of forcing women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest. A federal indictment…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ordered a vice squad officer in Ohio held without bail on charges of forcing women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest.

A federal indictment also accuses Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell of witness tampering and lying to federal agents when he said he’d never had sex with prostitutes.

Magistrate Judge Kimberly Jolson issued the continuing hold on Mitchell Wednesday in federal court in Columbus. The 55-year-old officer is set for formal arraignment next week. Defense attorney Mark Collins says Mitchell will plead not guilty.

Mitchell has also been investigated by state authorities but not yet charged after police said he fatally shot a prostitute who stabbed him in the hand while sitting in his unmarked police car.

