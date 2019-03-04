Prosecutor: Defendant sought voodoo healer’s help with trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has tried to enlist the power of voodoo against the judge in his North Carolina murder trial. The Charlotte Observer reports Rayquan Borum is charged with killing…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has tried to enlist the power of voodoo against the judge in his North Carolina murder trial.

The Charlotte Observer reports Rayquan Borum is charged with killing a fellow protester during civil unrest that followed a 2016 police shooting in Charlotte.

His trial halted Wednesday after prosecutors said Borum appeared to threaten Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes in a Feb. 20 call, saying, “I need him gone.”

But prosecutor Glenn Cole said Friday that Borum apparently had asked his mother to contact a Florida spiritualist to “pray against” Hayes and others. Cole also said Borum had tried to raise money to pay a voodoo healer in Raleigh.

Hayes said he will continue presiding over the trial, and defense lawyers dropped their motion to replace him Friday.

