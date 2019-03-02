202
Police say teen was gunman who opened fire on NYC street

By The Associated Press March 2, 2019 4:54 pm 03/02/2019 04:54pm
In this Feb. 22, 2019 image taken from surveillance video released by the New York City Police Department, a gunman identified by the NYPD as 16-year-old Edgar Garcia opens fire on a crowded street in the Bronx borough of New York. No one was hit by the gunfire. (New York City Police Department via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager has been charged with opening fire on a crowded New York City street, sending several people running for cover.

A video circulated by the New York Police Department showed bystanders including a little girl running as the gunman fired several shots in the Bronx on Feb. 22. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police say 16-year-old Edgar Garcia was arrested Friday and is suspected of being the gunman in the video.

Police say Garcia was aiming at another man who was down the block.

Garcia faces charges including attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. It’s not clear if he has and attorney who can speak for him.

