Police officer charged with illegally making, selling guns

By The Associated Press March 2, 2019 12:37 pm 03/02/2019 12:37pm
In this March 1, 2019 photo provided by the New York State Police in Middletown, N.Y., New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police Sergeant Gregg Marinelli is shown. Marinelli, who was arrested at his Plattekill, N.Y. home on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, faces illegal arms manufacturing and sales charges as well as a charge of Hindering Prosecution. (New York State Police via AP)

PLATTEKILL, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection has been charged with illegally making and selling guns and with tipping off a drug-trafficking suspect.

Authorities say 38-year-old Gregg Marinelli was arrested Thursday at his home in Plattekill.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that Marinelli was arraigned Friday on charges including criminal sale of a firearm, hindering prosecution and conspiracy.

State police say Marinelli assembled guns and sold them to members of outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Police say many of the guns Marinelli sold had no serial numbers and would be difficult to trace.

Authorities say they began investigating Marinelli after they learned he had tipped off a subject in a drug-trafficking investigation.

It’s not clear if Marinelli has an attorney who can speak for him.

