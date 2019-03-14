202
Home » National News » Police managed to stop…

Police managed to stop motorist driving wrong way on highway

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 7:22 am 03/14/2019 07:22am
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio successfully stopped a motorist who was driving the wrong way on a highway.

Columbus Police responded early Tuesday after being alerted to the situation on a freeway.

Patrol car video shows the vehicle swerving between lanes before the motorist, who appeared to be on a cellphone, stopped. The motorist kept talking and put the car into reverse before she was boxed in by a police van.

The 26-year-old was charged with driving under the influence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!