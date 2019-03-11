202
Police ID suspect and victims in deadly Dallas hit-and-run

By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 3:02 pm 03/11/2019 03:02pm
This undated booking photo released by the Dallas Police Department shows Jesus Chavarria-Vasquez. Authorities have identified Chavarria-Vasquez as the driver accused in a hit-and-run that killed three men who were changing a tire along a Dallas freeway. Police said Monday, March 11, 2019 that they are searching for 32-year-old Chavarria-Vasquez, who they say fled on foot early Sunday after hitting the men with his pickup truck. He will face charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid once he's arrested. (Dallas Police Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a driver accused in a hit-and-run that killed three men who were changing a tire along a Dallas freeway.

Police said Monday that they are searching for 32-year-old Jesus Chavarria-Vasquez, who they say fled on foot early Sunday after hitting the men with his pickup truck. Those killed were 22-year-old Hieu Minh Doan, and 23-year-olds David Nguyen and Christopher Pham.

Police say Chavarria-Vasquez left his injured 12-year-old son at the scene. The boy, who police originally said was 13, was taken to a hospital, where his mother met him.

Chavarria-Vasquez faces charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid. Police believe he may be driving a black 2008 Cadillac, with Texas plates, or a white work van.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

