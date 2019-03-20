202
Pittsburgh official, husband charged in Detroit hotel case

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 6:35 pm 03/20/2019 06:35pm
File-This March 9, 2019, file photo shows Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley speaking about their encounter with police while on a trip to Detroit, in their home, in Pittsburgh. Wagner, an elected official from Pittsburgh, and her husband have been charged following an altercation with police in a downtown Detroit hotel. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Wednesday, March 20, 2019, that 41-year-old Wagner faces felony resisting police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Wagner’s 50-year-old husband, Khari Mosley, is charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace -- both misdemeanors. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband have been charged following an altercation with police in a Detroit hotel.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 41-year-old Chelsa Wagner faces felony resisting police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Her husband, Khari Mosley, is also charged with disorderly conduct, as well as misdemeanor disturbing the peace. Wagner, a Democrat, is the Allegheny County controller.

Wagner was arrested March 6 after hotel officials reported a disturbance. Security had asked Mosley to leave after he was not allowed up to his room because he didn’t have his key.

Police say Wagner prevented an officer from removing Mosley and pushed the officer. She and Mosley have disputed those accounts.

Defense attorney Tom Fitzpatrick called the charges “dubious and bombastic” and said he expected his clients to be “vindicated.”

