Pence to headline oil-and-gas industry event in Ohio

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 6:07 am 03/06/2019 06:07am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Ohio to headline a fundraiser for the oil-and-gas industry.

The Republican vice president is to appear Friday at the annual meeting of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, a trade association for companies that explore, produce and develop crude oil and natural gas resources within the state. The event is being held at a hotel in north Columbus.

The appearance comes as President Donald Trump’s administration works to promote rollbacks of environmental and safety rules for the energy sector, which government projections show would deliver billions of dollars in savings to regulated companies.

An AP analysis found relaxing those regulations also would increase premature deaths and illnesses from air pollution and increase climate-warming emissions, among other impacts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

