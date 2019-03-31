202
Officer injured; police kill man with gun, bulletproof vest

By The Associated Press March 31, 2019 10:28 am 03/31/2019 10:28am
MIAMI (AP) — State police are investigating after Miami police fatally shot a man they say was armed with a shotgun and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Authorities received a call that the unidentified man was walking through a neighborhood Saturday. According to a press release, officers tried repeatedly to negotiate with the man but were not successful.

Few details were released, but authorities said he was shot after refusing to drop his weapon and was pronounced dead at the scene. A Miami Dade Police offer was also injured but authorities did not say how.

A shotgun and bulletproof vest were recovered from the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

