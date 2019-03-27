202
Ocasio-Cortez invited to tour Kentucky coal mines

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 1:48 pm 03/27/2019 01:48pm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kentucky congressman Andy Barr has invited Democratic New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez to “go underground” to meet coal miners in his state.

News outlets report the invitation came during a House Committee on Financial Services meeting Tuesday in Washington.

Ocasio-Cortez responded that she’d “be happy” to tour a coal mine.

Barr has championed the coal industry while Ocasio-Cortez’s signature Green New Deal aims to tackle climate change by moving away from fossil fuels, such as oil and coal, and replacing them with renewable sources, such as wind and solar power. The legislation isn’t expected to pass.

Barr said he wants her to meet with coal miners to learn how the proposal would affect them.

Barr says his office sent a formal email invitation to Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff Wednesday.

