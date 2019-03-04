202
North Dakota man moved to new prison in baby kidnapping case

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 8:05 pm 03/04/2019 08:05pm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been transferred to an out-of-state prison as he serves a life sentence for conspiring to kidnap a baby that his girlfriend had cut from their neighbor’s body.

A spokeswoman for the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Monday that William Hoehn was transferred to an undisclosed prison “for protective management purposes.”

Hoehn was sentenced in October to life with the possibility of parole. He was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind of Fargo.

Brooke Crews admitted that she sliced Greywind’s baby from her womb and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police found the baby alive in the couple’s apartment. Greywind’s body was found in the Red River.

