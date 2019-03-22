202
Home » National News » North Dakota Gov. Burgum…

North Dakota Gov. Burgum signs ‘abortion reversal’ bill

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 4:49 pm 03/22/2019 04:49pm
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that requires abortion providers to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions that it’s possible they could still have a live birth if they change their mind.

Opponents claim there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.

Lawmakers approved the “abortion reversal” legislation last week. Burgum signed the bill on Friday.

Supporters say the hormone progesterone may stop an abortion after a woman has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.

Burgum’s approval of the bill was the first time in six years North Dakota has approved such legislation, after several anti-abortion laws were struck down in the courts and two of its most vocal anti-abortion lawmakers were ousted by voters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!