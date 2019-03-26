202
North Carolina man accused in wife’s death appears in court

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 1:24 pm 03/26/2019 01:24pm
Rexford Lynn Keel Jr. is seen in a photo provided Sunday March 17, 2019 by the Pima County NC Sheriff’s Department. Keel Jr. was arrested Sunday on the outskirts of Tucson, Arizona, by state troopers. North Carolina authorities say they obtained an arrest warrant Friday accusing Keel of murder in his wife’s death. (Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of killing his wife has appeared in court to face a murder charge after being captured in Arizona.

WRAL-TV reports that 57-year-old Rexford Lynn Keel Jr. requested a court-appointed attorney and made no statements during a brief hearing on Tuesday.

Keel was arrested March 17 in Arizona on an arrest warrant accusing him of killing his 38-year-old wife.

Diana Alejandra Keel went missing March 9. Her body was found in another North Carolina county. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said it appears she died of multiple stab wounds, and that he wants to take a closer look at the 2006 death of Keel’s first wife, which was ruled an accidental fall.

Keel’s next hearing is scheduled for April 11.

