Nielsen’s top programs for Feb. 25-March 3

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 7:09 pm 03/05/2019 07:09pm
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 25-March 3. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.8 million.

2. “The Masked Singer” (9 p.m. ET), Fox, 11.5 million.

3. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.8 million.

4. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.6 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.2 million.

6. “FBI,” CBS, 9.5 million.

7. “American Idol,” ABC, 8.7 million.

8. “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m. ET), Fox, 8.6 million.

9. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.5 million.

10. “Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.29 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.27 million.

12. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.19 million.

13. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.1 million.

14. “Survivor,” CBS, 7 million.

15. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 7.07 million.

16. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.99 million.

17. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 6.97 million.

18. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 6.8 million.

19. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 6.7 million.

20. “Bull,” CBS, 6.7 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

