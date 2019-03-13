202
New Hampshire committee holds onto red-flag gun control bill

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 4:30 pm 03/13/2019 04:30pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers aren’t ready to move forward with a bill to make it easier to take guns away from people in danger of harming themselves or others.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted Wednesday to hold onto a bill that would allow family members or law enforcement officers to seek a court order restricting gun access to those posing an immediate risk to themselves or public safety.

At a hearing last week, supporters cited the state’s high suicide rate among young people and said the law would only be used in cases of extreme risk. Opponents argued such measures undermine their constitutional rights and leave gun owners vulnerable to false accusations.

Fourteen states have passed so-called “red flag” laws and several others are debating them this year.

National News
