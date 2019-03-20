202
Home » National News » Nearly 4 dozen nabbed…

Nearly 4 dozen nabbed in Houston-Galveston drug-related case

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 3:11 pm 03/20/2019 03:11pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say nearly four dozen people have been arrested in a Southeast Texas drug trafficking-related investigation dubbed Operation Wrecking Ball.

Law enforcement officers say the 43-count indictment, returned in November and unsealed Wednesday, targets cocaine and heroin deals in the Houston and Galveston areas.

A statement from federal prosecutors in Houston says 47 suspects have been taken into custody in the investigation of alleged crimes since 2016. Nine other suspects are fugitives. More than $3 million was seized.

Prosecutors say the charges are related to drug trafficking, plus conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegally transferring money to avoid reporting requirements.

Investigators say drugs were smuggled into Texas from Colombia and Mexico, then distributed via Houston to Georgia, New York, Florida, Louisiana and Virginia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!