N Carolina governor delays voter ID requirement until 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation that delays the state’s new photo voter identification requirement until the 2020 elections. The Democratic governor signed the measure on Thursday. Republicans controlling…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation that delays the state’s new photo voter identification requirement until the 2020 elections.

The Democratic governor signed the measure on Thursday. Republicans controlling the General Assembly advanced the legislation quickly this week because mail-in absentee voting begins Friday in the 3rd Congressional District race.

The December law implementing photo ID envisioned the requirement would begin with municipal elections later this year. But the special election set following last month’s death of 3rd District Rep. Walter Jones Jr. meant voter ID could have been required sooner. Many ID rules have yet to be finalized.

Thursday’s law doesn’t halt the state elections board from deciding by Friday which colleges and government agencies have student or employee IDs that meet standards for use at voting precincts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.